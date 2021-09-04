G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.100-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.70 billion-$2.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.57 billion.G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.10-3.20 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.71.

NASDAQ:GIII traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.03. 376,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,638. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.53 and a 200 day moving average of $31.35. G-III Apparel Group has a 12 month low of $11.44 and a 12 month high of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 3.02.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.29. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $483.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $318,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

