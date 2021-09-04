GAMB (GMB) Price Hits $0.0029 on Major Exchanges

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Over the last seven days, GAMB has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. GAMB has a total market cap of $14.73 million and $307,587.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GAMB coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00060156 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003255 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00014882 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.46 or 0.00123711 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.03 or 0.00181219 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.60 or 0.00800364 BTC.

GAMB Coin Profile

GAMB is a coin. It was first traded on July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject . GAMB’s official website is gamb.io . GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

Buying and Selling GAMB

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

