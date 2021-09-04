Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Invests $296,000 in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought a new position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 625 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Illumina by 90.5% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 165.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter worth $35,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 1,580.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth $41,000. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.01, for a total transaction of $144,757.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.50, for a total transaction of $139,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at $19,214,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,381 shares of company stock worth $2,083,424. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illumina stock traded down $2.56 on Friday, hitting $466.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,728. The firm has a market cap of $68.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $484.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $439.70. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $260.42 and a one year high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $392.50.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.