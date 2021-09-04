Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Lowers Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel trimmed its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Paychex were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 820.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 10,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total transaction of $1,219,648.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at $211,218.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $92,164.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,289,861.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536 in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.60. The stock had a trading volume of 740,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,640. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.33. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.10 and a 52-week high of $118.22.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 86.84%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PAYX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.29.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

