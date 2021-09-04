Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Reduces Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lowered its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,494 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Target were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Target by 16.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,847 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 4.6% in the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.30.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,550,791.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 136,744 shares of company stock valued at $34,106,184 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $1.50 on Friday, hitting $244.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,352,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,464,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $119.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $253.13 and a 200-day moving average of $222.75. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $143.38 and a 12-month high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 38.22%.

Target announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

