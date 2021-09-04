Gatechain Token (GT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $20.82 Million

Gatechain Token (CURRENCY:GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Gatechain Token has a total market cap of $45.63 million and $20.82 million worth of Gatechain Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gatechain Token has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. One Gatechain Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00005303 BTC on major exchanges.

Gatechain Token Profile

Gatechain Token is a coin. Its launch date was May 9th, 2019. Gatechain Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,490,073 coins. Gatechain Token’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io . The official website for Gatechain Token is gatechain.io . Gatechain Token’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

Buying and Selling Gatechain Token

