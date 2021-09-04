GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €29.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

G1A has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Warburg Research set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €37.31 ($43.90).

G1A opened at €40.44 ($47.58) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.65, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €36.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is €35.00. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a twelve month high of €40.04 ($47.11).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

