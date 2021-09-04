Gems Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (GEM)

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Over the last seven days, Gems has traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gems has a market cap of $527,475.51 and $4,043.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gems coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gems alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00059509 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003253 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00014926 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.35 or 0.00122230 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.97 or 0.00173268 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00048018 BTC.

Gems Coin Profile

Gems (GEM) is a coin. Its launch date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . Gems ‘s official website is gems.org . The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Gems

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gems should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gems using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gems and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.