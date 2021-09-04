Genpact (NYSE:G) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Genpact (NYSE:G) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.360-$2.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.96 billion-$4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.97 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Genpact stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.27. 509,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,963. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.43. Genpact has a fifty-two week low of $33.91 and a fifty-two week high of $52.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.99.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Genpact had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $988.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.21 million. Research analysts expect that Genpact will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

In other Genpact news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Genpact stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,509 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of Genpact worth $10,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

