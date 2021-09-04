Gentarium Price Tops $0.0125 on Exchanges (GTM)

Gentarium (CURRENCY:GTM) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. In the last seven days, Gentarium has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Gentarium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0125 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. Gentarium has a total market cap of $70,678.17 and approximately $12.00 worth of Gentarium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gentarium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00065003 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.91 or 0.00150362 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $94.99 or 0.00190647 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,911.76 or 0.07850172 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003204 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,825.32 or 1.00005016 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $499.14 or 0.01001679 BTC.

Gentarium Coin Profile

Gentarium’s total supply is 5,676,101 coins. Gentarium’s official Twitter account is @gentarium_GTM and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gentarium is gtmcoin.io

Gentarium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gentarium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gentarium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gentarium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gentarium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gentarium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.