George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Short Interest Down 12.7% in August

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 425,200 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the July 29th total of 487,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 607.4 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WNGRF shares. CIBC increased their target price on shares of George Weston from C$141.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$121.00 to C$134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$120.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$141.00 target price (up previously from C$137.00) on shares of George Weston in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of George Weston from C$138.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

OTCMKTS WNGRF opened at $109.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.17. George Weston has a 1-year low of $69.73 and a 1-year high of $109.22.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Ltd. engages in the food processing and distribution of fresh and frozen baked goods. It operates through the following segments: Loblaw, Choice Properties, and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment stands for Loblaw Companies Ltd., which engages in the retail of food and drugs and provision of financial services.

