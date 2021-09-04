Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:SRET)

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd.

NASDAQ:SRET opened at $9.95 on Friday. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $10.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.76.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

