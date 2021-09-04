Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Reaches New 12-Month High at $84.03

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $84.03 and last traded at $83.98, with a volume of 3946 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.67.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GMED. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.54.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.01.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $251.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.50 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Globus Medical news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total transaction of $64,499.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,499.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel T. Scavilla sold 100,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $7,841,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,920,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,812 shares of company stock worth $10,165,539. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in Globus Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,117,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 27.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,845 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 18.4% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 788,749 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $61,151,000 after buying an additional 122,392 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 21.2% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 140,035 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

