GMS (NYSE:GMS) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at Truist Securities

GMS (NYSE:GMS) had its price target raised by Truist Securities from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GMS. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of GMS from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded GMS from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GMS from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Truist boosted their price target on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GMS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GMS presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.63.

NYSE:GMS opened at $50.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.96. GMS has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $53.85.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.78 million. GMS had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GMS will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GMS news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 3,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $163,527.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 15,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.16 per share, for a total transaction of $733,428.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of GMS by 19.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 18,219 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its holdings in GMS by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 106,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in GMS in the second quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in GMS by 16.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 22,116 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in GMS by 13.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 400,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,261,000 after purchasing an additional 46,984 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

