Golem (GLM) Price Up 37.5% Over Last 7 Days

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded down 15.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Golem has a total market cap of $616.50 million and $114.24 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golem coin can now be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00001237 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Golem has traded up 37.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00059428 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003469 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00015391 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.82 or 0.00120054 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.22 or 0.00799228 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00047705 BTC.

Golem Coin Profile

Golem is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Golem is golem.network . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

