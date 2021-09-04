GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.170-$0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $285 million-$295 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $287.90 million.GoPro also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

GPRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush reissued a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.10.

Shares of GoPro stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.67. GoPro has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $13.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 1.19.

In other GoPro news, Director Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor sold 64,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $644,591.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,050.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $2,288,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,576,506.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 669,554 shares of company stock worth $7,068,160. 20.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GoPro stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,668,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238,539 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.08% of GoPro worth $19,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 61.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

