Greif (NYSE:GEF) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Greif (NYSE:GEF) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.10-5.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.67. Greif also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.100-$5.300 EPS.

GEF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greif from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Greif from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Greif from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Greif from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Greif has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.83.

NYSE:GEF traded up $2.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,592. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.86 and a 200-day moving average of $59.41. Greif has a 12 month low of $33.95 and a 12 month high of $68.81.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.39. Greif had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Greif will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.66%.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

