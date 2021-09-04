GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 7,228 Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pentair by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,651,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $850,764,000 after purchasing an additional 261,154 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 6.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,543,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,086,000 after buying an additional 207,432 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,890,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,664,000 after buying an additional 20,538 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 5.9% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,811,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,217,000 after buying an additional 155,440 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,726,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,920,000 after buying an additional 22,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair stock opened at $77.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.07. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $43.19 and a 12 month high of $80.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $941.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PNR. boosted their target price on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pentair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.86.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.