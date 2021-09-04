GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $469,000 Stock Holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,328 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 47.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 2,665.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the second quarter valued at about $158,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 135.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 606.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

HVT opened at $36.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $658.68 million, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.45 and a 200 day moving average of $40.27. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.55 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.44. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 31.83%. Equities analysts predict that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

Haverty Furniture Companies Profile

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

