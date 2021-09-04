GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $480,000 Position in ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,850 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.28% of ContraFect worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ContraFect in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ContraFect in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of ContraFect in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ContraFect in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContraFect in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.18% of the company’s stock.

CFRX opened at $3.65 on Friday. ContraFect Co. has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $7.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.97.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.14. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ContraFect Co. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

About ContraFect

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.

