GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $475,000 in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

CFLT opened at $59.01 on Friday. Confluent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.71 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.85.

Get Confluent alerts:

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $88.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.48 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Confluent from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $40.40 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.91.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.