GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $475,000 in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.
CFLT opened at $59.01 on Friday. Confluent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.71 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.85.
Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $88.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.48 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Confluent
Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.
