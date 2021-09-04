GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases New Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Duke Realty by 3.5% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Duke Realty by 56.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 25.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 0.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Duke Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

NYSE DRE opened at $53.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Duke Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.37 and a fifty-two week high of $53.72.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 45.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.11%.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.