GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 22,635 Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 11,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 770,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,841,000 after acquiring an additional 284,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OPCH. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.56.

In other news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 20,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $419,175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of OPCH stock opened at $27.86 on Friday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.20.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. Option Care Health had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $860.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

