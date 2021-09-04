GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 46,038 Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 46,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000.

Shares of Advantage Solutions stock opened at $8.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.59 million and a P/E ratio of 10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.01. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $13.92.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $849.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.35 million. Advantage Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADV. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Advantage Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advantage Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

