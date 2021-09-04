Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Purchased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Guardant Health by 895.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Guardant Health by 214.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the first quarter valued at $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on GH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

NASDAQ:GH opened at $131.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 19.57 and a quick ratio of 19.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of -34.94 and a beta of 0.50. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 116.99% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.27, for a total transaction of $613,148.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,560.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,372,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,427 shares of company stock valued at $2,549,824. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

