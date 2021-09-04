Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,890,000 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the July 29th total of 6,020,000 shares. Approximately 12.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

In other news, CEO Michael Anthony Crawford bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $57,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,110,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,098,972.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 40.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 163.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 347.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 10,427 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HOFV opened at $3.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average of $3.51. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $7.64.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.26. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2,465.73% and a negative return on equity of 32.65%.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.