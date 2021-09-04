Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 2,500 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPT. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 128,713.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 730,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,186,000 after purchasing an additional 729,806 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at $34,706,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,482,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,639,000 after purchasing an additional 491,409 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter worth about $16,881,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter worth about $14,471,000. 63.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp began coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.60.

In related news, Director Steven A. Collins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $519,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 47,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $4,214,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 213,706 shares of company stock valued at $18,639,228. Corporate insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $128.32 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.27 and a 52 week high of $129.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.76. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -278.96 and a beta of 1.03.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprout Social Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.