Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys New Stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,805,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $317,000. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 23,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,167,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 111.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,803,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $1,124.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.50. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $752.10 and a 1-year high of $1,267.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,131.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,157.39.

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to the White Mountains’s investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

