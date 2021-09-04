Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Stock Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 14.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCN. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 31.9% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 124,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,473,000 after purchasing an additional 30,140 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 41.1% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 29.4% in the first quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 6.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FCN shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

FCN opened at $139.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.42. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.87 and a twelve month high of $147.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.22. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 16.75%. On average, analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $1,081,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,936.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

