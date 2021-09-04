Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $655,000 Stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,658 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COLM. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 187.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2,146.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. 46.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COLM shares. TheStreet raised Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.14.

NASDAQ COLM opened at $103.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.52. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $73.11 and a twelve month high of $114.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.87.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.69. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $566.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.77) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is 64.20%.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $54,143.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 40.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

