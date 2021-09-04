Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Holdings in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 37.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in NanoString Technologies were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in NanoString Technologies by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in NanoString Technologies by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NanoString Technologies news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total value of $162,012.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,967. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk Malloy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $83,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,010 shares in the company, valued at $447,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,214 shares of company stock worth $9,846,687 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NSTG stock opened at $60.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 10.14 and a current ratio of 10.81. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.31 and a fifty-two week high of $86.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.31 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.26.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 74.15% and a negative return on equity of 45.77%. The firm had revenue of $33.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.30 million. The business’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NSTG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.20.

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

