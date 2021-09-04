Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 1,200 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,751 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moelis & Company in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Moelis & Company in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Moelis & Company in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Moelis & Company in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Moelis & Company in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

MC opened at $63.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.20. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $30.48 and a 1 year high of $63.65.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $360.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.36 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 78.25% and a net margin of 24.34%. Moelis & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently 75.60%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MC. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Moelis & Company from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.