Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.450-$0.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.78 billion-$1.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.61 billion.Hanesbrands also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.680-$1.760 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HBI. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Hanesbrands from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hanesbrands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.50.

Hanesbrands stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,087,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,508,204. Hanesbrands has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.51.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 77.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hanesbrands stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,347,395 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 511,847 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.67% of Hanesbrands worth $43,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

