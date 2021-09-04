Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) PT Set at €187.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €187.00 ($220.00) price objective on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €177.00 ($208.24) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays set a €132.30 ($155.65) price target on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($223.53) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €171.39 ($201.64).

Shares of Hannover Rück stock opened at €154.55 ($181.82) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €147.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is €148.52. Hannover Rück has a 1 year low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 1 year high of €116.37 ($136.91).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

