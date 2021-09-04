Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) will report $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Harmonic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Harmonic reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Harmonic.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $113.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HLIT shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Harmonic from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

In other news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $589,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLIT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 270.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 290,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 212,010 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,471,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its position in shares of Harmonic by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 365,694 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 16,539 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Harmonic by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,035 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Harmonic by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 327,037 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 9,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

HLIT stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,988. The company has a market cap of $936.62 million, a PE ratio of -919.08, a P/E/G ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.76. Harmonic has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $10.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.91 and its 200-day moving average is $8.14.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

