HashBX 1-Day Volume Tops $14.00 (HBX)

HashBX (CURRENCY:HBX) traded 34.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. During the last seven days, HashBX has traded 38.4% higher against the US dollar. One HashBX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. HashBX has a market capitalization of $566,660.82 and $14.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00060875 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003213 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00015030 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.68 or 0.00127628 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $398.85 or 0.00799414 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.05 or 0.00172472 BTC.

HashBX Profile

HashBX is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. HashBX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. The official website for HashBX is hashbx.io . The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashBX’s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperbridge was founded to empower creators and developers. By providing tools that allow creators to easily deploy blockchain-enabled projects, Hyperbridge is removing the barriers that limit contribution to the innovative process. The BlockHub platform will unite producers and consumers by equipping developers to crowdfund, publish, and market their applications. Users of BlockHub will be able to find new and innovative titles within a vibrant marketplace, while also having the option to earn tokens and reputation by taking actions that support projects and the overall ecosystem. The HBX token will initially launch on the Ethereum network as an ERC-20 compatible token. The token will be to utilize our protocols and the BlockHub platform (operating fees, membership, etc). In the future, HBX will be implemented on other blockchains, at which time they will become convertable. Tokens will be burned during conversion, so as to maintain the token supply (1 billion). “

HashBX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashBX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HashBX using one of the exchanges listed above.

