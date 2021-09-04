HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEI Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.17.

Shares of MEIP stock opened at $2.89 on Friday. MEI Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $4.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average of $3.16. The company has a market cap of $325.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.51.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.12. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 61.56% and a negative net margin of 154.77%. As a group, equities analysts expect that MEI Pharma will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in MEI Pharma by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 14,289 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 287.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 47,218 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 849,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 106,293 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 270.4% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,360,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 163,981.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 26,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

