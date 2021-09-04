Head-To-Head Comparison: China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) and Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA)

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) and Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China Automotive Systems and Aeva Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Automotive Systems $417.64 million 0.26 -$4.98 million ($0.05) -71.60 Aeva Technologies N/A N/A -$2.93 million N/A N/A

Aeva Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than China Automotive Systems.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for China Automotive Systems and Aeva Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Automotive Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 Aeva Technologies 0 1 6 0 2.86

China Automotive Systems currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 67.60%. Aeva Technologies has a consensus price target of $18.33, suggesting a potential upside of 76.28%. Given Aeva Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aeva Technologies is more favorable than China Automotive Systems.

Profitability

This table compares China Automotive Systems and Aeva Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Automotive Systems 1.08% 2.85% 1.31% Aeva Technologies N/A -13.41% -8.98%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.7% of China Automotive Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.9% of Aeva Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.8% of China Automotive Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

China Automotive Systems has a beta of 3.15, indicating that its share price is 215% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aeva Technologies has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

China Automotive Systems beats Aeva Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component. The company was founded on June 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc., through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

