Head to Head Survey: Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) & AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE)

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) and AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Procore Technologies and AudioEye, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Procore Technologies 0 2 9 0 2.82 AudioEye 0 1 2 0 2.67

Procore Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $105.86, indicating a potential upside of 3.73%. AudioEye has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 69.75%. Given AudioEye’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AudioEye is more favorable than Procore Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Procore Technologies and AudioEye’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Procore Technologies $400.29 million 32.67 -$96.17 million N/A N/A AudioEye $20.48 million 7.17 -$7.16 million ($0.77) -16.83

AudioEye has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Procore Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Procore Technologies and AudioEye’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Procore Technologies N/A N/A N/A AudioEye -37.98% -55.65% -33.55%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Procore Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.6% of AudioEye shares are held by institutional investors. 40.3% of AudioEye shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Procore Technologies beats AudioEye on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc. provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects. It offers products, such as Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office; Resource Management that helps customers track labor productivity and manage profitability on construction projects; and Financial Management, which provides customers with visibility into the financial health of their individual construction projects and portfolios, as well as facilitate untethered access to financial data, linking the field, and the office in real-time. The company serves customers, including owners, general contractors, and specialty contractors operating in the commercial, residential, industrial, and infrastructure segments of the construction industry. It primarily sells subscriptions to access its products on computers, smartphones, and tablets through any web browser or from its mobile application available for iOS and Android platforms through its direct sales team. It has operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United Arab Emirates. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Carpinteria, California.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc. engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device. The company was founded by Nathaniel T. Bradley, Sean D. Bradley, David J. Ide, and James G. Crawford on May 20, 2005 and is headquartered in Tucson, AZ.

