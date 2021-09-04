Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $116.94 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) to report sales of $116.94 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $116.70 million and the highest is $117.13 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean posted sales of $87.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full-year sales of $488.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $483.40 million to $492.22 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $491.99 million, with estimates ranging from $476.70 million to $500.88 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 7.61%.

HCCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.83.

In related news, Director Carmine Falcone sold 4,000 shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $112,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 854,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,188,000 after buying an additional 44,707 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 941,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,556,000 after buying an additional 270,475 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 167,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HCCI traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.37. 21,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,931. The firm has a market cap of $711.14 million, a PE ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.76. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $34.91.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

