Hermez Network (HEZ) Trading Up 8.1% Over Last Week

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $24.80 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network coin can now be purchased for about $5.28 or 0.00010510 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00060018 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00014971 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.11 or 0.00121709 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.46 or 0.00176193 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $400.54 or 0.00797795 BTC.

Hermez Network Coin Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io . The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io . Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

Hermez Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.