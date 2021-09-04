HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Hits New 12-Month High at $412.50

HgCapital Trust Plc (LON:HGT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 412.50 ($5.39) and last traded at GBX 405 ($5.29), with a volume of 825700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 404 ($5.28).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 388.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 352.32.

In other news, insider Jim Strang bought 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 338 ($4.42) per share, with a total value of £126,750 ($165,599.69).

HgCapital Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with consistent long-term capital appreciation in excess of the Financial Times and the London Stock Exchange (FTSE) All-Share Index by investing in unquoted companies. It invests primarily in technology and technology-enabled services across Europe.

