HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 2,130 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $45,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DE. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 35,664.3% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,959,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,688 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $260,555,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 635.3% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 770,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,346,000 after buying an additional 665,877 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 24.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $995,972,000 after buying an additional 522,637 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 88.7% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 620,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,987,000 after buying an additional 291,793 shares during the period. 67.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.52.

DE opened at $389.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $207.97 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $362.07 and its 200 day moving average is $361.97.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 18.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.