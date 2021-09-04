HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,557 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 22,370 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $48,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 656 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $590.53 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $458.60 and a 1 year high of $598.76. The firm has a market cap of $261.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.19, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $534.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $522.13.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $609.81.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.