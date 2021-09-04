HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 6.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,248,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 73,422 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $61,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in TC Energy by 7.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,623,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,440,839,000 after buying an additional 2,050,610 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in TC Energy by 26.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,378,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $888,365,000 after buying an additional 4,108,971 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 498.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,182,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $603,329,000 after purchasing an additional 10,980,186 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 13.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,139,113 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $464,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 58.5% during the second quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 10,020,956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $496,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRP stock opened at $48.34 on Friday. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $38.80 and a 52-week high of $53.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.44.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.6917 per share. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.72%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TRP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC increased their target price on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.08.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

