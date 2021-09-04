HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 9,777 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,212,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,777 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $41,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $33.28 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $30.64 and a twelve month high of $43.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.33 and its 200 day moving average is $34.63.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

