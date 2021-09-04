Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Short Interest Down 13.2% in August

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 284,000 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the July 29th total of 327,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 946.7 days.

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $34.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $30.15 and a 12 month high of $37.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.42.

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HKMPF. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.