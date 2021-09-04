Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Shares Bought by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 8.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,663,000 after acquiring an additional 99,963 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the first quarter worth approximately $3,441,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the first quarter worth approximately $4,691,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 15.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 6,374 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $280,902.18. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at $343,040.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HI opened at $45.25 on Friday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $52.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.53.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Hillenbrand’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 26.96%.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

