Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Holly Energy Partners, through its subsidiaries, will own and operate refined product pipelines and terminals primarily in West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. “

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.33.

HEP stock opened at $19.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.10. Holly Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $23.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.04.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 38.18% and a net margin of 37.22%. As a group, analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.47%.

In related news, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $134,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 26,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,467.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,103,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $116,638,000 after acquiring an additional 350,143 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 211.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 4,494,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049,403 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,139,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,440 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 1,994.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,058,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 331.7% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 1,445,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,573 shares in the last quarter. 33.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Holly Energy Partners (HEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.