HollyGold Market Cap Achieves $1.16 Million (HGOLD)

HollyGold (CURRENCY:HGOLD) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. HollyGold has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $127,734.00 worth of HollyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HollyGold coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000627 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HollyGold has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00065079 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.43 or 0.00137606 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.66 or 0.00182307 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,891.93 or 0.07826473 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,727.57 or 0.99999699 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $402.51 or 0.00809431 BTC.

HollyGold Profile

HollyGold was first traded on May 25th, 2020. HollyGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,704,196 coins. HollyGold’s official Twitter account is @HollyGoldWorld

According to CryptoCompare, “HollyGold (HGOLD) hopes to create a happy and prosperous environment for its coin holders. HollyGold’s VIP Premiere Club allows its coin holders to have a chance of chasing their dreams of becoming the next “Shinning Star”. “

HollyGold Coin Trading

